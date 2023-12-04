in Latest, Video

Did China Just Ask Biden for a $1 Trillion Bailout?

1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

source

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Money GPSDavid QuintieriInside the Money

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Commit
Commit
December 4, 2023

If you wrote Biden asked Xi for bailout I would believe. China doesn’t need dollars. All they need can be paid for with yuan. China faces the opposite problem, how to spend its dollar reserves without making dollar worthless.

Last edited 47 minutes ago by Commit
0
Reply

Why Consumer Debt Implosion Has Hit the U.S

Gas is About To Get MUCH MORE Expensive | Guess Why?