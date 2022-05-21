The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
‘Destroy’ Russia navy & feed the world. Shoigu warns Finland-NATO. Trudeau’s CBC expelled. Update 2
Topic 550
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The bitch stating NATO is a military alliance, which it isn’t, means she’s either retarded or talking out of both sides of the mouth.
If Finland’s armed forces are allied with anglo-america’s this is a de facto threat to Russia.