The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Despite HIMARS US Arms Package Shows Declining Support for Ukraine, UK Media Article Admits ‘Economic War’ Being Lost
Russia is winning the economic war – and Putin is no closer to withdrawing troops | Larry Elliott
It is now three months since the west launched its economic war against Russia, and it is not going according to plan. On the contrary, things are going very badly indeed. Sanctions were imposed on Vladimir Putin not because they were considered the best option, but because they were better than the other two available courses of action: doing nothing or getting involved militarily.
