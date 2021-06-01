in Latest, Video

Denmark-NSA spy scandal showcases disdain between EU members

The Duran: Episode 988

The French and German leaders say spying on allies is not acceptable after a Danish broadcaster alleged the US and Denmark eavesdropped on countries, including France, Germany and Norway.

The French and German leaders say spying on allies is ‘not acceptable’ after a report accuses the US of eavesdropping.

