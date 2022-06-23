in Latest, Video

Day of Disaster for Ukraine in Donbass, UK’s Leading Military Think Tank Confirms US Unable to Re-Arm Ukraine

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Day of Disaster for Ukraine in Donbass, UK’s Leading Military Think Tank Confirms US Unable to Re-Arm Ukraine
The Return of Industrial Warfare
https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare

Alexander Mercouris

J.P.
June 23, 2022

Very informative insights as always Alexander!

Biden forces Russia to retake all of Ukraine, and maybe even Lithuania.