The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Day of Disaster for Ukraine in Donbass, UK’s Leading Military Think Tank Confirms US Unable to Re-Arm Ukraine
News Topic 532
The Return of Industrial Warfare
https://www.rusi.org/explore-our-research/publications/commentary/return-industrial-warfare
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Very informative insights as always Alexander!