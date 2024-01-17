in Latest, Video

Davos 2024 circus; Ursula, Stoltenberg. Elensky WEF, prison for Putin family. Slovakia, Slavs unite

13 Views 8 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

8 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Commit
Commit
January 17, 2024

Since the Ukraine “refugees” flooded my country, I believe Pan-Slavism is almost as stupid idea as European Union. Nationalist position is separation, not Union.

1
Reply

Iran show of force, calibrated warning

Rus Major Attacks Ukr Frontlines; Modi Tells Putin India Backs Rus, BRICS; Putin Meets NKorea FM