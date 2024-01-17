Davos 2024 circus; Ursula, Stoltenberg. Elensky WEF, prison for Putin family. Slovakia, Slavs unite

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Since the Ukraine “refugees” flooded my country, I believe Pan-Slavism is almost as stupid idea as European Union. Nationalist position is separation, not Union.