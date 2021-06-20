in Latest, Video

Cummings continues to go after Boris, releases WhatsApp messages

The Duran: Episode 1010

Cummings Unveils Messages in Which UK PM Appears to Call Hancock’s Performance ‘F***ing Hopeless’

Former aide to the UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson shared a screenshot on Twitter of what his claims is the Whatsapp exchange between the two during the beginning of the coronavirus crisis in Britain.

Greg
Greg
June 20, 2021

I’m sure that many Brits would agree with Johnson’s view of Hancock.

buddha9
buddha9
June 20, 2021

AM a man who only believes opinion polls when they support his position — how British.
Acting clever and not being so is typical of the britsh elite — they are trained that way and this attitude is pervasive because its intimitades the plods — however my experience in england is that this sort of behaviour and arrogance is everywhere among these people: shiny, charming; ultimately stupid and as shallow as a puddle of piss. What they lack entirely is any form of emotional intelligence.

Rachel Aspogard
Rachel Aspogard
June 20, 2021
A Han and a Cock….no surprises really….

