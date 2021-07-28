Crunch time for Boris Johnson, Northern Ireland talks with EU
UK And EU Prepare For September “Pressure Point” With Northern Ireland Talks This Week
UK and EU leaders expect talks over the Northern Ireland Protocol to reach a cliff-edge once again, with both sides still a long way off agreeing a way forward before various grace periods covering trade across the Irish Sea expire in September.
