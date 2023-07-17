in Latest, Video

Crimea bridge hit. Grain deal ends. Annalena; no holiday, blame Putin. Yellen magic mushrooms. U/1

669 Views 12 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Crimea bridge hit. Grain deal ends. Annalena; no holiday, blame Putin. Yellen magic mushrooms. U/1
Topic 1026

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

12 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
penrose
penrose
July 17, 2023

No food for the world? Since when is it Russia’s job to feed the world? I would say the world needs more birth contol, not more food.

1
Reply

US Blames Minefields Ukr Failure; Zaluzhny Syrsky Rivalry; Yellen Visit China Markets Support

Burisma emails and Biden Ukraine escalation