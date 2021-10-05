COVID-19 — When The Cure Is Worse Than The Disease

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

If the name Sarah Harding isn’t familiar to you, she was a singer who enjoyed fairly fleeting fame with a so-called girl band. She died early last month three months short of her fortieth birthday. Last year, she was diagnosed with breast cancer that had metastasised. Although this disease can affect men, it is one that overwhelmingly affects women.

The bad news is that breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women worldwide. The good news is that if it is caught early, it can be totally eradicated although sometimes this can require drastic treatment. Victoria Derbyshire is some thirteen years older than Sarah Harding. Six years ago, she noticed an anomaly with her breast; two days later, she had a biopsy; two days after that, the diagnosis was confirmed; and in just under two months, she had a mastectomy.

This can be one of the most devastating operations for a woman, even if as in Victoria’s case it involved only a single breast of an older woman, but the alternative is a great deal worse. So what happened to Sarah Harding?

There has been some suggestion that her diagnosis if not her treatment was delayed by these absurd lockdowns. They haven’t been so bad in Britain; we haven’t seen the grotesque over-reach of state power like in the United States, or the sickening brutality of the police against ordinary people as in parts of Australia, but appointments have been delayed, and a telephone consultation with a doctor is no substitute for a face-to-face one, even if he doesn’t use his stethoscope. As Donald Trump said when he was still President, the cure can’t be worse than the problem, which is where some countries are now. People are dying, people are suffering, people are being terrorised, people are losing their businesses, losing their livelihoods, and in some cases are losing their minds.

In short, we have to learn to live with Covid-19. Heck, we live with influenza every winter. Or perhaps that is what will be coming next, mandatory influenza injections and passports to boot.

