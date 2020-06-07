COVID-19 Has Become “Less Prevalent” And “Isn’t Making People As Sick”, UPMC Doctor Says

“Among people who test positive, the total amount of the virus the patient has is much less than in the earlier stages of the pandemic.”

As if the world needed another reason to be bullish after Friday’s jobs number surprise, one doctor from University of Pittsburgh Medical Center is doing his best to keep the rally going.

Dr. Donald Yealy, the chair of emergency medicine at UPMC, says that fewer people are testing positive for the virus and those who test positive don’t seem to be getting as sick.

“All signs that we have available right now show that this virus is less prevalent than it was weeks ago,” he said, according to PennLive. “Among people who test positive, the total amount of the virus the patient has is much less than in the earlier stages of the pandemic.”

He also said the proportion of those needing a ventilator has fallen. “We see all of this as evidence that COVID-19 cases are less severe than when this first started,” the doctor said.

The doctor’s sample set includes western and central Pennsylvania and other communities in New York and Maryland served by UPMC. 4% of UPMC’s 30,000 coronavirus tests it has conducted have come back positive, he said. He also said UPMC has tested about 8,000 people who had no symptoms at all, of which about 20 tested positive.

https://www.zerohedge.com/health/covid-19-has-become-less-prevalent-and-isnt-making-people-sick-upmc-doctor-says

