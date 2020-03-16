in Links, Latest

COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the US – Global Research

50 Views

Visit Direct Link

It would be useful to read this prior article for background: China’s Coronavirus: A Shocking Update. Did The Virus Originate in the US? By Larry Romanoff, March 04, 2020 *** As readers will recall from the earlier article (above), Japanese and Taiwanese epidemiologists and pharmacologists have determined that the new coronavirus could have originated in …

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of The Duran.

What do you think?

1 point
Upvote Downvote

Browse and manage your votes from your Member Profile Page

Leave a Reply

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of

Why Iraqis Hate the U.S. Troops Who Occupy Their Country

Germany introduces border checks with 5 countries over coronavirus, still keeps broad-scale exemptions