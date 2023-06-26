The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Counteroffensive exaggerated. Macron, Russia is fragile. Prigozhin ‘coup’ cover story. U/1
Prigozhin’s Siege Ends – Postmortem Analysis
Prigozhin has announced the end of his siege and that Wagner is leaving. 🇷🇺 🏴☠️ Prigozhin says it’s over: “They were going to dismantle PMC Wagner. We came out on 23 June to the March of Justice. In a day, we walked to nearly 200km away from Moscow.
FROM PUGACHEV TO LEBED – THE MUZHIK REBELLION FIZZLES OUT WITHOUT BLOODSHED, PRIGOZHIN TO EXILE
By John Helmer, Moscow @bears_with Without the public support of any political figure in Russia, military or police unit, regional g
Its all illogic. Things don’t come out of the blue. What happened was not as it appeared. They did a hell of a job on this theatre.
Wagner could never of overthrown Russia or even taken out Shoigu. Why do I even have to say that. There needs to be many other pieces in place for this type of thing to even seem logical. NONE of those things happened or were in motion.