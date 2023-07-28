in Latest, Video

Counter-offensive reboot. Regime change in Moscow still the goal

715 Views 19 Votes 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

The Duran

What do you think?

19 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Tom
Tom
July 29, 2023

Load of Woke crap. Von Schlieffen Patton, without air superiority no Ukraine win. Russia is producing huge amounts of ammo, missiles, tanks; NATO has none. If there is a big push Ukraine will be finished in the fall. The danger is “we have to do something” going nuclear. What negotiations? USA has lost and Russia won? USA will never admit they lost.

Last edited 3 hours ago by Tom
4
Reply

Understanding the Imperial Art of Keeping you Locked in Plato’s Cave

Scale Ukr Orekhov Defeat Grows; US Abrams Due Ukr Tank Losses; Russia Africa Anti-Imperialist Links