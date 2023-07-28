Counter-offensive reboot. Regime change in Moscow still the goal

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Load of Woke crap. Von Schlieffen Patton, without air superiority no Ukraine win. Russia is producing huge amounts of ammo, missiles, tanks; NATO has none. If there is a big push Ukraine will be finished in the fall. The danger is “we have to do something” going nuclear. What negotiations? USA has lost and Russia won? USA will never admit they lost.