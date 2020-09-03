Coronavirus supercomputer study promises surprisingly simple resolution

What if we told you that treating the coronavirus could be as easy as treating the flu? Would that be interesting to you?

These days, of course, the coronavirus narrative has been more like The Boy Who Cried “Wolf!”, but rerun so many times nobody knows what to believe anymore if they start to actually try to sift through the massive amounts of conflicting data the news media feeds its consumers. To be totally honest, we cannot determine if what you are about to read is any different, but it does seem best to offer it for personal study and analysis.

Medium and Elemental writer Thomas Smith, Co-Founder & CEO of Gado Images, writes that a supercomputer was employed to run an analysis on the SARS-CoV-2 virus, the infectious agent of the somewhat deadly COVID-19. Yes, somewhat deadly. Many people have been affected by it, but it has served in the United States as more of a political talking point than it has as a deadly, life-ending agent.

To date, in the United States, 185,747 deaths are recorded as being caused by the coronavirus, and we can safely assume that in these deaths the virus was at least partly to blame. A recent piece of news we covered showed that some surveys indicated that the vast majority of these deaths were not solely due to the action of the virus, but that the virus may have worked to exacerbate another simultaneously occurring condition. That being said, the number of fatalities is significant but far from catastrophic. The worldwide death count is presently 863,445 at the time of this writing, and we are in September, in about the 10th or 11th month since the very first cases of this virus were reported in China.

As can be seen, the US is recorded as taking by far the biggest hit in terms of positive testing, and the death rate is on the low end of the reported ranges across the world, with about 3.03% of positives succumbing to the disease. Some countries like Georgia report a much lower death rate (1.2%) and many Western European countries report much higher rates, like Spain (6.0%) or the United Kingdom (12.2%).

The analysis Thomas Smith describes was run on the Summit supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory in Tennessee earlier this summer. It made use of data on some 40,000 genes from 17,000 genetic samples, and required more than one week to run its program, analyzing some 2.5 billion genetic combinations that are possible. Thomas discusses what happened:

When Summit was done, researchers analyzed the results. It was, in the words of Dr. Daniel Jacobson, lead researcher and chief scientist for computational systems biology at Oak Ridge, a “eureka moment.” The computer had revealed a new theory about how Covid-19 impacts the body: the bradykinin hypothesis. The hypothesis provides a model that explains many aspects of Covid-19, including some of its most bizarre symptoms. It also suggests 10-plus potential treatments, many of which are already FDA approved. Jacobson’s group published their results in a paper in the journal eLife in early July. According to the team’s findings, a Covid-19 infection generally begins when the virus enters the body through ACE2 receptors in the nose, (The receptors, which the virus is known to target, are abundant there.) The virus then proceeds through the body, entering cells in other places where ACE2 is also present: the intestines, kidneys, and heart. This likely accounts for at least some of the disease’s cardiac and GI symptoms. But once Covid-19 has established itself in the body, things start to get really interesting. According to Jacobson’s group, the data Summit analyzed shows that Covid-19 isn’t content to simply infect cells that already express lots of ACE2 receptors. Instead, it actively hijacks the body’s own systems, tricking it into upregulating ACE2 receptors in places where they’re usually expressed at low or medium levels, including the lungs. In this sense, Covid-19 is like a burglar who slips in your unlocked second-floor window and starts to ransack your house. Once inside, though, they don’t just take your stuff — they also throw open all your doors and windows so their accomplices can rush in and help pillage more efficiently. The renin–angiotensin system (RAS) controls many aspects of the circulatory system, including the body’s levels of a chemical called bradykinin, which normally helps to regulate blood pressure. According to the team’s analysis, when the virus tweaks the RAS, it causes the body’s mechanisms for regulating bradykinin to go haywire. Bradykinin receptors are resensitized, and the body also stops effectively breaking down bradykinin. (ACE normally degrades bradykinin, but when the virus downregulates it, it can’t do this as effectively.) The end result, the researchers say, is to release a bradykinin storm — a massive, runaway buildup of bradykinin in the body. According to the bradykinin hypothesis, it’s this storm that is ultimately responsible for many of Covid-19’s deadly effects. Jacobson’s team says in their paper that “the pathology of Covid-19 is likely the result of Bradykinin Storms rather than cytokine storms,” which had been previously identified in Covid-19 patients, but that “the two may be intricately linked.”

This is different than reports earlier of the disease causing a cytokine storm that causes death by essentially drowning the victim in his or her own fluids. The Bradykinin storm is vascular in its effect, and so it can cause failure in other organs or the blood vessels by making them “leaky”, as Thomas continues to discuss:

Certainly a lot of reading, and apparently a lot of explanation and correlation to known symptoms of the disease. But what about how to treat it? Do we get any insights in that area?

According to this research, we do. Thomas continues:

As Jacobson and team point out, several drugs target aspects of the RAS and are already FDA approved to treat other conditions. They could arguably be applied to treating Covid-19 as well. Several, like danazol, stanozolol, and ecallantide, reduce bradykinin production and could potentially stop a deadly bradykinin storm. Others, like icatibant, reduce bradykinin signaling and could blunt its effects once it’s already in the body. Interestingly, Jacobson’s team also suggests vitamin D as a potentially useful Covid-19 drug. The vitamin is involved in the RAS system and could prove helpful by reducing levels of another compound, known as REN. Again, this could stop potentially deadly bradykinin storms from forming. The researchers note that vitamin D has already been shown to help those with Covid-19. The vitamin is readily available over the counter, and around 20% of the population is deficient. If indeed the vitamin proves effective at reducing the severity of bradykinin storms, it could be an easy, relatively safe way to reduce the severity of the virus. Other compounds could treat symptoms associated with bradykinin storms. Hymecromone, for example, could reduce hyaluronic acid levels, potentially stopping deadly hydrogels from forming in the lungs. And timbetasin could mimic the mechanism that the researchers believe protects women from more severe Covid-19 infections. All of these potential treatments are speculative, of course, and would need to be studied in a rigorous, controlled environment before their effectiveness could be determined and they could be used more broadly. Covid-19 stands out for both the scale of its global impact and the apparent randomness of its many symptoms. Physicians have struggled to understand the disease and come up with a unified theory for how it works. Though as of yet unproven, the bradykinin hypothesis provides such a theory. And like all good hypotheses, it also provides specific, testable predictions — in this case, actual drugs that could provide relief to real patients. The researchers are quick to point out that “the testing of any of these pharmaceutical interventions should be done in well-designed clinical trials.” As to the next step in the process, Jacobson is clear: “We have to get this message out.” His team’s finding won’t cure Covid-19. But if the treatments it points to pan out in the clinic, interventions guided by the bradykinin hypothesis could greatly reduce patients’ suffering — and potentially save lives.

While this research and results is not proven conclusively, it continues to show two realities that keep being put forth with regard to COVID-19:

1. This virus has a very unusual character. It does so much damage in so many ways that it is very easy to believe that it was artifically engineered. There are many pieces of news floating around, some which we have published, that indicate this observation turned conclusion. (I personally still resist the notion that this was lab-created, but I cannot help but see many factors that back this claim up very well.)

2. Whether a “superbug” as the result of natural evolution or a bioweapon that escaped, this research proves that we CAN and ARE learning about it to productive ends, namely, how to treat it and how to prevent it. The registration of the new Russian Vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ showed us this about a month ago, and this analysis shows that while this is a difficult problem to solve, it is being solved.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Help us grow. Support The Duran on Patreon!

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report