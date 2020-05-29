Coronavirus latest: Second wave ‘cannot be excluded’, WHO says

“A second wave is not inevitable but it cannot be excluded,” Dr Hans Kluge, the World Health Organization (WHO)’s regional director for Europe told Euronews.

He said that it’s normal for countries to begin coming out of lockdown gradually as long as the move is guided by data.

“It has to be what I call a partnership between the people and the policy makers. The most important [part] is we know what works: respiratory hygiene, physical distancing and hand washing,” he added.

“The lockdown has changed nothing. We do not have a vaccine, not a treatment. In that sense, routine surveillance remains very important,” Dr Kluge said.

