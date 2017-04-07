Latest, News

CONFIRMED: Russian warship armed with cruise missiles head towards US destroyers

Adam Garrie 26,422
Russia is taking action.

Russia appears to be taking the deteriorating situation in Syria seriously. The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich RFS-494 has sailed into the Eastern Mediterranean and is heading towards the location of the US destroyers that launched the Tomahawk Cruise Missiles in the attack on Syria.

Fox news reported that the Admiral Grigorovich will sail to the Syrian port city of Tartus.

With US ships apparently getting resupplied for possible further action, the Eastern Mediterranean is now officially militarised as ships from the two military superpowers are now in the same region.

 

In this image from video provided by the U.S. Navy, the guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) launches a tomahawk land attack missile in the Mediterranean Sea, Friday, April 7, 2017. The United States blasted a Syrian air base with a barrage of cruise missiles in fiery retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ford Williams/U.S. Navy via AP)

This is quite possibly the closest the world has been to a third world war since 1945.

Previous ArticleNext Article
Adam Garrie
Managing Editor atThe Duran

Follow Adam on:FacebookTwitter