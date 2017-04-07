CONFIRMED: Russian warship armed with cruise missiles head towards US destroyers

Russia appears to be taking the deteriorating situation in Syria seriously. The Russian frigate Admiral Grigorovich RFS-494 has sailed into the Eastern Mediterranean and is heading towards the location of the US destroyers that launched the Tomahawk Cruise Missiles in the attack on Syria.

Fox news reported that the Admiral Grigorovich will sail to the Syrian port city of Tartus.

With US ships apparently getting resupplied for possible further action, the Eastern Mediterranean is now officially militarised as ships from the two military superpowers are now in the same region.

This is quite possibly the closest the world has been to a third world war since 1945.