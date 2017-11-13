CONFIRMED: RT America registers as foreign agent at demand of US Justice Department

Originally appeared on RussiaFeed

(Sputnik) – The US Department of Justice has demanded that RT America register as a foreign agent by Monday. Simonyan last week called the deadline “cannibalistic.”

“Between a criminal case and registration we chose the latter, which we congratulate the American freedom of speech and all those who still believe in it on,” Simonyan said on Twitter.

Между уголовным делом и регистрацией мы выбрали последнее. С чем и поздравляем американскую свободу слова и всех, кто в неё всё ещё верит. — Маргарита Симоньян (@M_Simonyan) November 13, 2017