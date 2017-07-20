CONFIRMED: Iraq buys large quantity of Russian tanks

In spite of being heavily reliant on US military hardware, Baghdad has opted to purchase new Russian T-90 tanks.

The Iraqi government will soon take delivery of a “large batch” of Russian made T-90 tanks according to Russian Presidential aid Vladimir Kozhin.

The move comes as Iraq plans to upgrade its armed forces in order to better secure the country in the wake of what has largely been reported as a victory against ISIS in the northern Iraqi city of Mosul.

Iraq has confirmed the sale, while reports from Baghdad indicate that the decision was motivated by Iraqis who observed the tanks high quality performance in battles against terrorists in Syria where Russian troops fight with the Syrian Arab Army against international jihadists.

The news of Iraqi’s purchase which comes shortly after Turkey finalised an agreement to buy the advanced S-400 missile defence system from Russia is a further demonstration of two countries which are generally in the US/NATO military orbit opting to buy Russian military hardware which is generally more cost effective and more durable than western equivalents.