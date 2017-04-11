CONFIRMED: Decision to attack Syria influenced by Ivanka Trump

Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s second eldest son has confirmed what many had been suspecting, Ivanka Trump influenced the President of the United States’ decision to attack Syria.

Eric Trump told Britain’s Daily Telegraph,

“I stay out of politics and I stay out of the administration but you can tell he was deeply affected by those images of the children. There isn’t a single decent person in the world who saw those images and saw those kids being sprayed down by hoses to keep their skin from burning, who wasn’t deeply affected by what happened over there. It was horrible. These guys are savages and I’m glad he responded the way he responded”.

The problem here is that no one in Washington can admit who ‘these guys’ are. These guys are NOT members of the Syrian Arab Army, ‘these guys’ were almost certainly Salifist terrorists who had illegal stored chemical weapons and created a false flag scenario which Ivanka Trump bought hook line and sinker.

When the mainstream media were attacking Ivanka Trump for her role as an assistant to her father in the White House, I stood up for her. She had done nothing wrong and was an apparently successful businesswoman.

But now it seems she’s becoming a self-appointed Henry Kissinger with a fashion line. This is frightening and it is dangerous.

Eric Trump continued,

“Ivanka is by his side in Washington. She is not involved in everything. I think she comes and goes with issues she deeply cares about but when you get to a certain level of power a lot of times, and you see this in business too, a lot of times people will say yes just because you happen to be the boss. I think it (having family offering advice) gives you a sounding board who is a little bit more unconventional than the 37 people that might happen to be standing round a table at that one time who just want to appease”.

The danger is that familial advice is not expert advice nor is it informed advice. Looking at harrowing photos without questioning the action that led to the images is not only irresponsible but the consequences have been deadly for the innocent Syrians killed in the US act of aggression.

Has the world really reached a stage where a family meeting can lead to a crisis all ready more heated than the Cuban Missile Crisis was in 1961?

If this is who Donald Trump is deferring to over crucial foreign policy matters, it is not difficult to see why the US is in the chaos it is in.