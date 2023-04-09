Col. Macgregor: Ukraine Is Being OBLITERATED. Ukraine, Poland, Russia, China and our Behavioural Feudalism so the world of the naive created by propaganda.

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

First I would like to point out that he mentioned the Creel commission and how they brainwashed American people during the first world war, which I wrote in one of my posts about Edward Berney’s. He didn’t mention him by name but he also spoke about his work.

Ukraine

He is talking about Poland’s angle the same way I did. I wrote about it before I saw it.

26:30 “Col. Macgregor: Kiev was historically viewed as an outpost of Western civilization in Eastern Europe. Beyond Kiev were Tatars, Mongols and Russians, nothing else. As a result Western Ukraine is fundamentally different culturally, linguistically and in other ways, because of a long term Polish, Lithuanian influence. But bordering Polish intervention. I think it will all fizzle out, in other words atrophy will take hold and Ukrainians will no longer have the wear to do much. So the key is in preventing Poles from interviewing in all of this, because it will be dangerous and would increase the scope of the campaign.”

Kiev being the end of European civilization is why half of Ukraine speaks Russian and why Putin offered splitting Ukraine to Poland. Ukraine was artificially created with the purpose of weakening Russia and Poland. It was artificially created because like Col. Macgregor said Kiev was the end of civilization so it was created from 2 civilizations which were artificially connected just like Czechoslovakia.

The West was trying to spread European culture throughout Ukraine, so Europeanize those Tatars, Mongols and Russians in Eastern Ukraine. They wanted that Western European culture to spread to the Eastern Ukraine border so that it would be 200 km from Moscow. They tried to do it by force, forcing people to use different languages, they constitute forced national indoctrination.

It started before Putin offered to split Ukraine. He only offered to split Ukraine after the Orange revolution when Putin understood what they wanted to do. He offered to split Ukraine with Poland because he knew they would try to destroy Russian culture in Ukraine partially because it would remove influence Russia had in Ukraine.

Poland didn’t accept splitting Ukraine at the time because Poland was ruled by pro EU/pro German (German puppet government) which didn’t accept it because their masters the Germans wanted to remove Russian influence from Ukraine and Russia splitting Ukraine with Poland would secure Russian influence in Eastern Ukraine. It would also straighten Poland which Germans also don’t want.

But that’s why in my opinion that offer was made by Putin to Poland. Germany doesn’t want a strong Poland, that’s why the Polish government, which was a German puppet government, had orders not to even talk about it. I am wondering and suspecting that splitting Ukraine is another part in screwing Germany. Russia takes part of Ukraine and gets stronger, Poland also takes part of Ukraine and gets stronger. While Germany is getting economically and politically destroyed. Since their economic leverage diapers and it was bases for their political leverage.

China and the rest of the world.

I wrote before about the US military and how China is not a military threat to the WEST. Col. Macgregor agrees with me also with regards to this point. Someone was arguing with me that China can easily Invade Taiwan. I argue he doesn’t know what he is talking about because it’s not WW2 and China would not have such a fleet for an invasion because US submarines would destroy it and the same way if it comes to the US invading China through Taiwan which is impossible because of China’s submarines. I wrote to him that unless China intends to do a D-day sort of invasion made only of submarines they can’t not invade Taiwan.

Col. Macgregor said one important thing. US force and empire is based on fact just like Britain before they controlled whole international waters. China is afraid because in case of conflict the US can stop all ships coming in and out of China. That’s the reason why China created the “Belt and Road Initiative” to counteract the American fleet and their control of the Seas. The US and West may control international waters but they don’t control the Eurasian continent. So if China built roads and railways and overall infrastructure across Eurasia they would be able to counteract the American fleet by making sure they would be able to trade with most of the world through land and avoid Western control of international waters so avoid a potential sea blockade.

Also I wrote before that China doesn’t want a war or any kind of fighting. I wrote this before Mearsheimer said China wins by not doing anything. That’s why they are not preparing for war, they are preparing so that in case of war which would mean a sea blockade of their trade by the West they will still be able to trade with others. They don’t need to prepare to fight, they win by default, they win just by continuing to trade and develop. They are also not afraid of the Western military because we live in an age of atomic weapons. What China is most afraid of is our Western brainwashing, our narrative, our propaganda. This system was described by many names Surveillance Capitalism, limbic Capitalism, Cloud Capitalism. For me the best description was once used by Yanis Varoufakis “Behavioural Feudalism”.

This system of propaganda and brainwashing enhanced by algorithm created from an unimaginable amount of behavioural surplus data as Shoshana Zuboff calls it. China is more afraid of that than our army. We are stronger militarily but so what if we want to do a big attack they can just nuke it and it’s over. So they are not afraid of our military, they are more afraid of our ability to block their trade and development through international law (rule base order heheh) and possibility of the sea blockade. But the thing they are the most afraid of is our “Behavioural Feudalism”. They are afraid their people will believe the Uyghur story and get brainwashed thanks to our advantage in behavioural science and behavioural technology so brainwashing technology thanks to our Western corporations like Google, Facebook or Microsoft etc…

Don’t get me wrong China is also creating its own “Behavioural Feudalism” and they are trying to brainwash people too. But the issue is they are far behind the West in that regard. That’s why they are most afraid of our brainwashing abilities. Military they are safe thanks to Nukes, thanks to the Belt and Road Initiative they will be safe economically so with regards to trade and of the US possibility of a sea blockade. Only thing that they are really afraid of is that people in China could get brainwashed by our western propaganda narrative, and our world of naivete. So go out on the street and start protesting. Then the West needs only a few Snipers like on Maidan and our propaganda machine to spew out that China massacred their own people. And we can end up with the Ukraine scenario in China. That’s the West’s goal and that’s what China is most afraid of, not military action, not sanctions but our brainwashing and propaganda, enhanced using behavioural surplus obtained by our Western companies which they harvested from our Western population, so in other words our Behavioural Feudalism.

“It seems to me that the nature of the ultimate revolution with which we are now faced is precisely this: That we are in the process of developing a whole series of techniques which will enable the controlling oligarchy who have always existed and will always exist to get people to love their servitude.”

Aldous Huxley, Interview – Berkeley University 1962

