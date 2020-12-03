CNNTapes: CNN is Jeff Zucker’s Personal Propaganda Platform!

PART 1: CNN Insider Blows Whistle on Network President Jeff Zucker’s Personal Vendetta Against POTUS
DECEMBER 01, 2020#CNNTapes Reveal Network’s Bias Against President Trump, Tucker Carlson … ‘He [Trump] is Acting Erratically, and I Think We Need to Lean into That’ … ‘You Have to Talk About The Naked Racism of Tucker Carlson…White Supremacy Hour They Have on Fox News’
- CNN President Jeff Zucker: “This is a president who knows he’s losing, who knows
he’s in trouble, is sick, maybe is on the aftereffects of steroids or not. I don’t know. But he is acting erratically and desperately, and we need to not normalize that.”
- Zucker: “You know, this is what we’ve come to expect for the last three and a half years, four years, but it clearly is exacerbated by the time that we’re in and the issues that he’s [Trump] dealing with. I think that we cannot just let it be normalized. He is all over the place and acting erratically, and I think we need to lean into that.”
- Zucker: “Frankly, if we’ve made any mistake, it’s been that our banners have been too polite, and we need to go well after Lindsey Graham.”
- Zucker: “There’s a ton going on. Let’s stay strong. Let’s stay newsy. Let’s stay urgent. Let’s be smart. There is a lot of news out there, and Lindsey Graham really deserves it.”
- David Vigilante, CNN General Counsel: “Yeah, I was just going to say, if you’re going to talk about the story, I think it’s unavoidable that you have to talk about the naked racism of Tucker Carlson. Because that’s really what drove this anti-diversity push, you know, Trump watches Tucker Carlson’s show and then reacts. And just as sort of the white supremacy hour they have on Fox News every night, I think it’s the — You can’t disconnect the two.”
- Stephanie Becker, CNN field producer: “On the issue of why it’s important to get the transition going right, the 9-11 report talks about one of the problems was that the trouble that was brewing that lost during the transition. So, if you want a good, concrete example of what happens when you don’t have a good transition, well, look at the Twin Towers.”
- James O’Keefe: “This is yet another investigation Project Veritas has conducted into CNN, and once again they’ve demonstrated their partisan political agenda and total disconnect with journalistic ethics.”
[WESTCHESTER, N.Y. – Dec. 1, 2020] Project Veritas released new tapes today of CNN’s 9 a.m. rundown calls that have been recorded for months, which expose CNN president Jeff Zucker and several other CNN executives expressing their political biases against people and groups that oppose the network’s political agenda.
