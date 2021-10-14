in Latest, Video

CNN refers to “the Before Times” in latest dystopian, food shortages, article

63 Views 1 Comment

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

CNN refers to “the Before Times” in latest dystopian, food shortages, article

****News Topic 592*****
Grocery store shelves aren’t going back to normal this year

Grocery store shelves aren’t going back to normal this year

If you hoped grocery stores this fall and winter would look like they did in the Before Times, with limitless options stretching out before you in the snack, drink, candy and frozen foods aisles, get ready for some disappointing news.

Report

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Alex Christoforou

What do you think?

0 Points
Upvote Downvote
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Ashley
Ashley
October 14, 2021

I just started 3 weeks ago and I’ve gotten 2 check for a total of $12,000…this is the best decision I made in a long time! “Thank you for giving me this extraordinary opportunity to make extra money from home. 
go to this site for more details…………… http://www.Newapp1.com

Last edited 2 hours ago by Ashley
0
Reply

Nuland sent to Moscow, what are the neocons aiming to accomplish? (Part 1)