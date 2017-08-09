Claims on Russia admission to 2018 Olympics in exchange for $100mln fine are SPECULATION

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Reports on the possible admission of the Russian national team to the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, in exchange for a $100 million fine is speculation, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said in a statement.

“Any reporting on the possible conclusions of the IOC Commissions is pure speculation. The IOC has set up two commissions led by the former President of Switzerland, Samuel Schmid, and IOC Member Denis Oswald. Their work is ongoing and no conclusion has been made,”

the IOC told R-Sport.

The UK tabloid News & Star reported Tuesday that the IOC could be close to issuing a fine worth about $100 million as an alternative to Russia’s exclusion from the Olympics.