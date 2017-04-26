How civilized – ISIS apologizes to Israel for firing on its troops

The terror group was apparently concerned Israel might consider it intolerant or something

If you’re like me, you may have been under the mistaken impression that ISIS were a bunch of uncouth savages who only knew how to chop off heads.

But apparently, they can also be quite civilized – at least toward Israel. The Times of Israel reports:

Former defense minister Moshe Ya’alon on Saturday said the Islamic State terrorist group in the Syrian Golan Heights “apologized” for attacking an Israeli unit. “There was one case recently where Daesh opened fire and apologized,” Ya’alon said, using the terror group’s Arabic nickname. […]Ya’alon’s officer refused to elaborate on how exactly the Islamic State expressed its apology to Israel after the attack. The IDF also declined to comment.

How gentlemanly. Of course, it also makes sense. The last thing ISIS needs is to be accused of being an anti-semitic hate group – then they’d really be done for. Better confine the ruthless genocide to just Christians and other Muslims…

If you ask Syrian president Bashar al-Assad, he’ll give you a very clear reason for why the terrorists are so friendly towards the Israelis:

“You can assume that these terrorists are fighting for Israel. If they aren’t part of the regular Israeli army, they’re fighting for Israel. Israel has common goals with Turkey, the United States, France, Britain, Saudi Arabia, Qatar and other countries. Israel is working on helping these terrorists wherever the Syrian army is advancing. It attacks in one form or another to provide them with assistance, and to stop the Syrian army’s momentum in the face of the terrorists.”

I guess the downfall of the last Arab government in the region to actively oppose Israel politically would not exactly be viewed as a travesty in Tel Aviv.

But anyway, since ISIS doesn’t seem to be going away soon, it’s good they’re finally beginning to learn some manners. At least towards some people.