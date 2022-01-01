The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Chinese Russian Leaders Hail ‘Team China-Russia’ in New Year Greetings, Russia Again Salvo Tests Zircon
News Topic 378
Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine
Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine
MOSCOW, Dec 31 (Reuters) – Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing northern fleet.
Chinese and Russian Heads of State Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages
Chinese and Russian Heads of State Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages Chinese Premier and Russian Prime Minister Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages
On December 31, 2021, President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin exchanged New Year congratulatory messages. Xi Jinping, on behalf of the Chinese government and people, extended sincere greetings and best wishes to President Vladimir Putin and the Russian people.
State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Exchange New Year Congratulatory Messages
Upon the coming of the New Year of 2022, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov exchanged New Year congratulatory messages.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.