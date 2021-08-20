China’s Wang Yi Reads Out Stern Lesson on Afghan Reality to UK FM Raab as UK Parliament Retreats Into Imperial Fantasy
Wang Yi Speaks with British First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on the Phone at Request
On August 19, 2021, State Councilor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi had a phone conversation with British First Secretary of State and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab at request. Both sides exchanged views on the situation in Afghanistan and China-Britain relations.
Even the crisis in Afghanistan can’t break the spell of Britain’s delusional foreign policy | Owen Jones
f historians of the future wish to understand the ignorance andhubris that accompanied the decline of the west’s power, this week’s emergency parliamentary debate on Afghanistan will provide an insightful case study.
An air of unreality is hanging over the Afghan debate
Many ask for a military intervention which failed to defeat the Taliban last time – and which would not be supported by public opinion
