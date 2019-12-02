China’s Orwellian Social Media Police

Footage from China shows a man, handcuffed to a metal chair, being interrogated by the Authorities for criticizing the traffic police on social media – which apparently is a dangerous crime against the communist social order and the state. The metal chair and handcuffs are completely unnecessary, since this man – called Luhua – isn’t accused of a violent crime.

China spies on social media conversations. Then they bring dissidents in for a real-life chat. I’d say we’re AT LEAST five years away from that over here, so no worries. pic.twitter.com/HjXzqsgr8S — Ezra Levant 🍁 (@ezralevant) December 1, 2019

The police: “Do you know why you are here?”

Luhua: “I know. I’m sorry.”

The police: “Sorry for what?”

Luhua: “I drank a bit too much and spoke nonsense.”

The police: “What do you do for a living?

Luhua: “Nothing in particular. I attend to my dad at home.”

The police: “So he is sick.”

Luhua nods.

The police: “Why did you complain about police on QQ and WeChat?”

[…]

Luhua: “It was about someone riding a motorcycle… and there was a picture… So i just commented.

The police: “How many people in the group?”

Luhua: “75”

The police: “What’s your screen name?”

Luhua: “Wind-chasing Luhua.”

The police: “Why did you talk about the traffic police online? What’s wrong with police confiscating motorcycles?”

Luhua: “Nothing wrong with that.”

The police: “So why did you badmouth the police?”

Luhua: “I drank too much.”

The police: “That’s your excuse? You drank too much? Why did you badmouth the police? Do you hate the police?”

Luhua: “No.”

The police: “So why did you badmouth the police?”

Luhua: “I drank too much.”

The police: “What is [or was] your intention?”

Luhua: “Nothing at all.”

The police: “So you were just making a joke in the group chat?”

Luhua: “Yes, I was telling a joke, nothing more. I know I am wrong.”

The police: “Do you really mean it?”

Luhua: “Absolutely.”

The police: “So you didn’t mean to badmouth the police?”

[Notice the vulture repeating the same question over and over again. That’s how the authority makes you feel guilty and of lesser rank, an inferior human in relation to them.]

The police: “Any words for the police?”

[I could think of some words…]

Luhua: “I’m so sorry. I’m wrong. I know that now… Please forgive me. I won’t do it again ever.”

Via the Super-Big-Brother social credit score system, Chinese citizens who criticize the Government, among other undesirable behaviors, are punished. Those other bad behaviors include: smoking on trains, buying too many video games, too much junk food, and too much alcohol, reckless driving, posting “fake news” [aka. uncomfortable truths] online, walking pets without a leash, visiting “unauthorized” websites, interacting with friends who have low credit scores etc.

Back in August, the Communist state sported the following stats: 2.5 million “discredited entities” [aka. people] were barred from purchasing plane tickets, while 90,000 were denied tickets for high speed trains just for the month of July. The Government also demands citizens to go through a facial recognition test, which runs them through the social credit score system, before they’re allowed to have an internet connection installed. This rule came into effect yesterday, December 1st. By this time next year, the Government aims to put up 626 million CCTV cameras across the land.

There are pig policemen in every country of every race, religion, and political ideology. But the real trouble in China is that the law protects and demands such abuse of rights and liberties – it demands political policing. In the West, NGOs are mostly responsible for that, but who knows how long Western Governments will keep up appearances and just go flat out for the same means and change the laws. The people of China can have the New Silk Road foreign policy, state-run enterprises, cooperatives, state investment, state housing, social safety net programs and the like without an Orwellian social system in place.

Make no mistake, the state oligarchy who’s doing this to its own citizens, will have no trouble doing the same to the people of other countries, if they’re permitted… as people in pro-Washington regime states know too well, for the US does the same. If this footage leaves any of us cold, disinterested, we who have said stupid stuff on the internet about many things under the sun, then we’re too comfortable and don’t deserve free speech.

Liked it? Take a second to support The Duran on Patreon!