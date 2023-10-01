China’s Ghost Cities and the $10 Trillion Hidden Debt

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
How is too many homes a bad thing? How is collapse of property prices a bad thing? Bourgeoise economics are idiots.