China Warns West: Russia-China Alliance ‘Far Mightier than USSR-Warsaw Pact’

Ganging up against China, Russia a nightmare trip for US, West: Global Times editorial

Washington has been roping in allies to unite against China and Russia, but China and Russia have never turned to an alliance-like linkage. This is the goodwill of Beijing and Moscow. But the more the Western countries strengthen their antagonistic alliance against China and Russia, the more the two countries will be inclined to jointly deal with it.

Alexander Mercouris

