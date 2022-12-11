The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
China & Saudi Arabia, massive realignment. A new power rises in the Middle East
The Duran: Episode 1456
The USA has abolished diplomacy. Washington doesnt have diplomats anymore. They bully, coerce, bribe and threats and using IMF and Worldbank to chain countries to US loot and plunder strategy. Finally M-E has said goodbye to neocon neoliberal divide and rule tactics.
Yes yes, you can call them diplomats, neocons, neoliberals or whatsoever, but reality is …
Winners and losers