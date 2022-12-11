in Latest, Video

China & Saudi Arabia, massive realignment. A new power rises in the Middle East

China & Saudi Arabia, massive realignment. A new power rises in the Middle East
The Duran: Episode 1456

The Duran

Tom
Tom
December 11, 2022

The USA has abolished diplomacy. Washington doesnt have diplomats anymore. They bully, coerce, bribe and threats and using IMF and Worldbank to chain countries to US loot and plunder strategy. Finally M-E has said goodbye to neocon neoliberal divide and rule tactics.

Jarno P
Jarno P
Reply to  Tom
December 11, 2022

Yes yes, you can call them diplomats, neocons, neoliberals or whatsoever, but reality is …

Jarno P
Jarno P
December 11, 2022

Winners and losers

