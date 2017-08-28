China OPPOSES US sanctions on Venezuela

Recently, Russia declared its position steadfastly opposed to war and punitive measures against the government of Venezuela. Today, China has joined this call in support of Caracus against further US measures of fear, threats and intimidation.

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Hua Chunying has stated,

“The present problem in Venezuela should be resolved by the Venezuelan government and people themselves.

The experience of history shows that outside interference or unilateral sanctions will make the situation even more complicated and will not help resolve the actual problem.

Venezuela has recently complained to the UN of Donald Trump’s threats and sanctions levelled at the oil rich South American nation. Both Russia and China import oil from Venezuela and consider themselves trading partners of Caracas.

Venezuela has recently been on high alert against US military aggression.

The Venezuelan Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza recently stated,