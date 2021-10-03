The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

China in Massive Show of Force near Taiwan, Threatens Military Action, Tells EU to Mind own Business

Record number of PLA warplanes flying over Taiwan Straits as form of National Day ‘military parade’: Global Times editorial

Record number of PLA warplanes flying over Taiwan Straits as form of National Day ‘military parade’: Global Times editorial Two Su-35 fighter jets and an H-6K bomber fly in formation on May 11, 2018. The People’s Liberation Army (PLA) air force conducted patrol training over China’s island of Taiwan.(Photo: Xinhua) Just one day after the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) sent 38 war planes for exercises near the island of Taiwan on Friday, which also marks National Day, the PLA dispatched 39 aircraft over the island’s self-proclaimed southwest air defense identification zone.

MoA – How AP, Reuters And SCMP Propagandize Their Readers Against China A typical ‘western’ anti-China propaganda claim is that China is using its military aggressively. ‘Western’ news agencies do this on a regular base when they report of Chinese air maneuvers around Taiwan.

