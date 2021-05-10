in Latest, Video

China cuts off economic dialogue with Australia. New Zealand breaks from Five Eyes

China cuts off economic dialogue with Australia. New Zealand breaks from Five Eyes
The Duran: Episode 965

China "Indefinitely" Suspends Economic Dialogue With Australia As Relations Continue To Deteriorate

China “Indefinitely” Suspends Economic Dialogue With Australia As Relations Continue To Deteriorate

China on Thursday announced the “indefinite” suspension of all activity under a China-Australia Strategic Economic Dialogue amid strained relations between the two countries, its state economic planner said on Thursday. The news caused the Aussie Dollar to fall sharply, dropping as low as 0.7701 vs the US dollar vs. Wednesday’s $0.7747.

