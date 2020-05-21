Chechen Leader Kadyrov Hospitalized With Coronavirus in Moscow: Reports – The Moscow Times

Doctors reportedly recommended that Kadyrov go to Moscow after his “condition began deteriorating rapidly.”

Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov has been hospitalized in Moscow with a suspected coronavirus infection, Interfax reported Thursday.

Kadyrov, 43, was reportedly flown to the Russian capital Wednesday, a few days after reporting flu-like symptoms, the Baza Telegram channel reported earlier Thursday. Chechen doctors recommended that Kadyrov seek treatment there after his “condition began deteriorating rapidly,” Baza said.

The Telegram channel cited medical data as saying that Kadyrov has been diagnosed with lung damage and a suspected Covid-19 infection.

“He is under doctors’ supervision,” Interfax cited its source as saying.

A well-known transport tracker said Thursday that a private jet linked to Kadyrov arrived at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport from the Chechen capital of Grozny.

Kadyrov’s official page on Russian social network Vkontakte has posted several updates in the past 24 hours, including posts on his charitable donations and birthday greetings for Russia’s defense minister, but has not yet addressed his alleged infection.

Kadyrov was last active on his Telegram account on Tuesday, while Instagram blocked his page last week.

https://www.themoscowtimes.com/2020/05/21/chechen-leader-kadyrov-hospitalized-with-coronavirus-in-moscow-reports-a70339

