Cheat on your husband, encourages The Daily Telegraph

It’s not enough that for almost 100 years, Christmas has been hijacked by mindless, materialistic consumerism, now the cultural degeneracy must be pushed further. It was done in a satanically clever manner, replacing the birth of Jesus Christ with a fat, old guy in a red suit that brings presents – this new character being a caricature of Saint Nicholas, especially cooked up to replace both the Saint in question and [the New Testament] God.

This year, the Daily Telegraph, a so-called respectable, intelligent, conservative, UK publication, called on husbands to give their wives a pass for Christmas and allow them to cheat on them. The publication made the same call back in 2018 in an article titled: Why men should give their wives a cheat pass this Christmas and was ridiculed on social media. In essence, the Daily Telegraph ran a huge advertisement for a book whose author supports ‘women sexual liberation’ [from their husbands], claiming that societal decline is proof of the book’s thesis.

‘Martin, whose 2015 book Primates of Park Avenue: A Memoir became a New York Times bestseller, is not alone in her espousal of such ideas. This year has seen, if not an explosion, then at least a creeping insinuation into our culture of the idea that monogamy might not be the only approach to long-term relationships… Meanwhile we’ve had an MP, Labour’s Jess Phillips, recommending that schoolgirls should be taught about orgasms.’

As other commentators pointed out, the most strange thing is the fact that a conservative outlet was pushing such a message last year and did the same thing this year, again during Christmas time. You’d expect this from degenerate liberal outlets; but if it’s not obvious by now, mainstream conservatives are almost wholly in league with the Globalists and push a spiritual and cultural rot of their own. The people running the Daily Telegraph promoted a variety of messages in support of polyamory and infidelity in November 2nd, 7th, 16th, and finally on December 16th. This happened on Facebook too. One can only assume that these people don’t celebrate the birth of Christ, not even the consumerist Santa Clause type of celebration, but a new Santa Clause who brings swinger parties and overall orgies as presents for Christmas.

The Daily Telegraph declined to explain their stance when conservative publications like Breitbart London asked them to comment. Decades ago, the liberal argument was that Government shouldn’t be concerned with what consenting adults do in their own personal lives. Now, this mantra has suffered mutation. A particular group’s personal lifestyle choice must be promoted above and in opposition to other lifestyles, and, if possible, the Government ought to subsidize it too, and if you disagree, you’re a sexist, racist, homophobe, transphobe, you name it.

