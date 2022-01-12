The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Channel 7 News caught on hot mic cursing Djokovic
The Australian Mainstream Media is the propaganda arm of the Satanic Globalist government now entrenched throughout the country.
If their lips are moving, they are lying. They spew lies.
That’s why ordinary Australians are abandoning Big Media in droves, and heading to alternative news outlets instead.
As for Morrison’s “rules are rules”… there’s a certain set of rules established a long time ago at Nuremburg for which he’s eventually going to be publicly hanged (along with all his comrades, subordinates and accomplices).
I wonder if he’ll still be smirking when his neck snaps at the end of a rope?
The Aussie’s just keep digging their hole deeper and deeper in this Djokovic ordeal …