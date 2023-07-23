CBDC To SHUT DOWN Your Access To Money | Look What I Found

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
Where is the global anti-CBDC movement? We cannot afford to be complacent on this one. If we wait until CBDC is already here it will be too late, the evil genie will be out of the bottle and our freedoms will be gone. Time is starting to run out, and most people still don’t even know what CBDC is!
We need mass protests at the major central banks to let them know we will not accept their digital gulag: Basel, Frankfurt, London, New York, Ottawa, Brasilia, etc.