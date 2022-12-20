Canadian Patriot Podcast: Debunking COVID Lies with Dr. Jessica Rose

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

In this Canadian Patriot Podcast, Matt Ehret speaks with Dr Jessica Rose about the multi-level fraud that is the “Covid Pandemic” with deep dives into her work, her mode of thinking and her penetrating research proving the ugly realities within VAERS and other aspects of the pandemic and the “solutions” which the world was tricked into drinking in response.

Throughout the conversation, the tricky beast known as “statistics” was discussed, which, though useful as a tool, has come to increasingly find their use in the advance of tyranny. Some discussion takes place on the topic of the the electromagnetic components of molecular biology which could serve as tools of great good and great evil, as well as our thoughts on the science of mass stupidity.

