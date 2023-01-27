Can someone confirm what is going on?

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

Radosław Sikorski: Żądam wyjaśnień w sprawie rozmowy prezydenta Dudy z Rzeźnikiem Teheranu @RadoslawSikorski Że co?! Gdy irańskie drony niszczą Ukrainę, gdy przez Iran przewala się fala represji wobec kobiet, Andrzej Duda dzwoni do rzeźnika z Tehe…

I know what he is saying about Iran is bullshit but why is Poland calling Iran if it’s true? What the hell is the move here? And btw how to not love SIkorski.

What?! When Iranian drones are destroying Ukraine, when a wave of repression against women is sweeping through Iran, Andrzej Duda calls the Tehran butcher, the murderer of thousands of dissidents, and compliments the peaceful policy of the mullahs’ terrorist regime?!

I translate from the communiqué of the office of the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran: “Andrzej Duda stated that the Islamic Republic of Iran has always tried to expand and strengthen peace and stability in the world.”

Has the President gone mad?

Iran is on the US list of countries sponsoring terrorism.

Was this initiative consulted with our allies?

As an MEP involved in supporting the Iranian democrats, I demand clarification, Chancellery of the President of the Republic of Poland

detail President in response to the phone call of his Polish counterpart: Iran ready to use all of its extensive capacity, including in diplomatic field, to end the war in Europe The President described Iran’s relations with both parties involved in the war in Europe as historic and all-round, and by rejecting some undocumented claims about Iran’s positions, he considered it the result of the biased policies of Western countries, especially the United States, and stated, “Iran is ready to use all its extensive capacity, including in the diplomatic field, to end the war in Europe”.

Radosław Sikorski: I demand explanations regarding the conversation between President Andrzej Duda and the Butcher of Tehran

