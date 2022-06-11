C.S. Lewis vs H.G. Wells: A Journey out of the Deep Black Void

The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.

C.S. Lewis is famously known for his work ‘The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe’ as well as his impassioned defense of Christianity in an age of accelerating materialism, but he is less known for his work in science fiction.

Although not often appreciated as these works deserve, Lewis’ sci-fi trilogy (Out of the Silent Planet, Perelandra and That Hideous Strength) represents one of the most powerful creative interventions of 20th century literature. Embedded within this fanciful tale, one finds not only a profound Christian Platonic philosophy, but a real example of cultural warfare that took aim at the corrupting influences of nihilism, materialism, occultism that Lewis understood was quickly propelling mankind into a new dystopic transhuman reality.

In this first of two Rising Tide Foundation lectures, Cynthia Chung not only sheds light on the real C.S. Lewis, but also the dark operations of H.G. Wells who saw a very different purpose for science fiction as a tool of predictive programming and ultimate enslavement of humanity.

Subscribe to Cynthia’s Substack at cynthiachung.substack.com

Read Later Add to Favourites Add to Collection Report