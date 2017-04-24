Britain follows North Korea’s lead in threatening a nuclear first-strike

The British Defence Secretary said that a preemptive nuclear strike against an enemy of Britain is on the table. No one knows who that enemy might be.

Britain has taken North Korea’s lead in threatening a preemptive nuclear strike against an enemy state. The fact that no one in the British government can name which state that might be, is highly puzzling and equally worrying.

British Defence Secretary Michael Fallon who also thinks Vladimir Putin wants his political opponents to win the forthcoming British election, has said,

“In the most extreme circumstances we have made it very clear that you can’t rule out the use of nuclear weapons as a first strike”.

His remarks came after Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn said that he is opposed to any use of nuclear weapons.

The British Defence Secretary’s remarks echo a statement that North Korea released four days ago saying,

“In the case of our super-mighty preemptive strike being launched, it will completely and immediately wipe out not only U.S. imperialists’ invasion forces in South Korea and its surrounding areas but the U.S. mainland and reduce them to ashes”.

Whereas many suspect that North Korea might target Japan or even South Korea in a preemptive strike, it is not clear where Britain might aim its nuclear weapons. Could it be Russia? Could it be Syria? It is not clear.

However, much like North Korea’s recent failed missile launch, a recent test of the UK’s Trident nuclear missiles off the coast of Florida was said to be a failure.

For now it seems the world might be safe from rogue elements in both London and Pyongyang.