The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
BRICS rising as neocons destroy the west w/Jeffrey Sachs (Live)
#TheDuran #TheDuranLive
Follow Jeffrey Sachs: The Center for Sustainable Development (CSD), https://csd.columbia.edu/
The statements, views and opinions expressed in this column are solely those of the author and do not necessarily represent those of this site. This site does not give financial, investment or medical advice.
This globalist again.