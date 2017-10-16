BREAKING: Two Catalan independence leaders arrested on SEDITION charges

Jordi Sanchez of the Catalan National Assembly (ANC) and Jordi Cuixart of Omnium Cultural, two organisers of the 1st October independence referendum, have been arrested on the order of the Spanish National Court on sedition charges.

They are currently in jail with no condition of bail being offered.

This comes as Madrid has expressed confusion over the nature of Catalan President Carles Puigdemont’s intentions to form an independent Catalan Republic.

Last week, Puigdemont officially signed a deceleration of independence, but immediately thereafter delayed its ascension, thus practically making the document a statement of intent than a fully fledged declaration.

Puigdemont has called for dialogue over independence while Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy claims that Madrid will not discuss the matter in any way shape or form. Madrid has issued an ultimatum to Catalonia that unless Puigdemont rebukes any intention of independence by the 19th of October, Spain may suspend Catalonia’s parliament and invoke direct rule.

Thus far, Spain has rejected all offers of mediation, including one from Switzerland.

