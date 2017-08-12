BREAKING: Trump tells French President he’s ready for war and other measures against N. Korea

Donald Trump has held a phone call with French President Emmanuel Macron where he stated that economic, diplomatic and military measures are all under consideration when it comes to North Korea.
According to a statement released from the White House,
“President Trump reiterated to President Macron the United States’ commitment to stop the North Korean nuclear menace. President Trump stated that the United States is ready, along with its allies, to apply the full range of diplomatic, economic and military measures to achieve that goal.
President Trump and President Macron pledged to work together with allies and partners to enforce United Nations sanctions and achieve denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula”.