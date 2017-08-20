BREAKING: Terrorists shell Damascus International Fair–4 dead

Sputnik reports that terrorists have struck the Damascus International Fair which has welcomed visitors form around the world.

Four are reported dead as a result of the tragic rocket attack.

According to early reports, the shelling came from Eastern Ghouta which is still partly controlled by terrorists. The attack violates the present ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta.

This year saw the historic trade fair, the first in the Middle East open after five years of absence due to the war against terrorism.

#Damascus reports: a missile launched by terrorists from E-ghouta fell in front of the entrance to the Fair,reports of martyrs & injured ppl https://t.co/wwl3s8jzq8 — Syrcassian 🇸🇾 (@syrcassian) August 20, 2017

READ MORE: Damascus International Fair signals Syria’s revival