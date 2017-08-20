in Latest, News

BREAKING: Terrorists shell Damascus International Fair–4 dead

Tragedy hits the prominent international gathering

140 Views

Sputnik reports that terrorists have struck the Damascus International Fair which has welcomed visitors form around the world.

Four are reported dead as a result of the tragic rocket attack.

According to early reports, the shelling came from Eastern Ghouta which is still partly controlled by terrorists. The attack violates the present ceasefire in Eastern Ghouta.

This year saw the historic trade fair, the first in the Middle East open after five years of absence due to the war against terrorism.

READ MORE: Damascus International Fair signals Syria’s revival

What do you think?

0 points
Upvote Downvote

Total votes: 0

Upvotes: 0

Upvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Downvotes: 0

Downvotes percentage: 0.000000%

Damascus International FairSyriaterrorism

Leave a Reply

Loading…

BREAKING: No reconciliation deal between Turkey and Syria (VIDEO)