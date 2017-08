Luckily no one appears to be injured.

Two mortars fell inside the territory of the Russian Embassy in Damascus while two others reportedly landed just outside.

Russia has called on the United Nations Security Council, including western nations to condemn the terrorist attack.

This is not the first time that jihdists have attacked the Russian Embassy in Damascus in reprisals for Russia’s assistance to Syria in fighting Salafist terrorism in the country.

