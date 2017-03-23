BREAKING: Possible terror attack thwarted in Antwerp

A possible follow up to the British parliament attack yesterday has been stopped by police in the port of Antwerp, Belgium

It’s been barely 24 hours since the terror attack in London in which 3 died and many more were injured.

Khalid Masood drove a rental car into a crowd on a London bridge and then when on a rampage armed with a knife, killing one police officer before he was shot dead.

Now it appears a possible copycat attack may have been stopped in Belgium.

As reported by RT:

A person has been detained in Antwerp, Belgium, after attempting to drive his car into a busy shopping street at high speed, according to police.