BREAKING: Pentagon justifies White House ‘chemical weapons’ statement

It is looking like the US has no intelligence to back up its sensational claims.

Journalist Matt Lee of the Associated Press has received an answer from the Pentagon about what the US considers ‘evidence’ for an allegedly imminent chemical attack in Syria.

Lee reports that the Pentagon stated the following,

WASHINGTON (AP) — Pentagon says #US has seen chemical weapons activity at #Syria air base used in past chemical attack. — Matt Lee (@APDiploWriter) June 27, 2017

The airbase in question is thought to be Shay’rat Airbase which the US illegally attacked on the 6th of April, 2017.

No further statements were offered by the Pentagon nor the US State Department.

As it is, the statement received by Lee is not an formal Pentagon briefing or statement but merely a reply to a journalist.