BREAKING: Opposition in North Syria seeks contact with Russia to establish safe zone

Armed Syrian opposition in Idlib, South Aleppo tries to get in touch with Russia for establishment of fourth de-escalation zone.

Originally appeared at RussiaFeed.com

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Armed groups in northern Syria are trying to get in touch with Russia to organize a meeting to outline the borders of the fourth Syria de-escalation zone, a commander of the Free Syrian Army in southern Aleppo province told Sputnik.

“We are trying to get in touch with the Russian side via a mediator to reach an agreement on the de-escalation zone in Idlib and the southern suburb of Aleppo. Groups gave us authorization to speak on their behalf,”

the commander said.